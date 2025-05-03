Sheffield United drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers in their final dress rehearsal for the Championship play-offs.

It was a result that denied Blackburn a place in the play-offs, ensuring the sides will not meet again for semi-final battles.

Yuki Ohashi opened the scoring for the visitors, only to see his strike cancelled out by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Bramall Lane.

Adam Davies - Arguably should have done better to keep out Blackburn’s opener and had some shaky moments. 5

Alfie Gilchrist - Not the most convincing display from the loanee defender. 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Crunched into some challenges at the back and levelled proceedings at the other end. 7

Rob Holding - A cool head in defence and even popped up with an assist. 7

Sam McCallum - Looked defensively suspect at times. 5

Vinicius Souza - Neat and tidy in possession, kept the Blades ticking over. 7

Sydie Peck - Full of energy at a stage of the season when many look weary. 7

Andre Brooks - Popped up with some real moments of quality and was direct throughout. 7

Callum O’Hare - Linked play effectively with his neat footwork but was not really afforded the opportunities to wreak havoc himself. 7

Callum O'Hare was among the starters in Sheffield United's final game of the regular season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Gustavo Hamer - Not his most effective showing and he missed a sitter in the first half. More importantly though, he came through unscathed. 6

Tom Cannon - A tough afternoon for the forward, who did not really stake a claim for a starting spot in the play-offs. Squandered a gilt-edged chance to put Sheffield United ahead with the game level at 1-1. 4

Substitutes

Rhian Brewster - Struggled to get involved after entering the fray. Some neat touches. 6

Femi Seriki - Did his job keeping Blackburn at bay. 6

Tom Davies - Provided fresh legs when they were needed. 6

Ryan One - N/A