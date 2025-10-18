It was not a vintage performance from the Blades, but Chris Wilder’s men picked up three incredibly valuable points on home turf.
Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies were both absent through injury, giving Wilder a selection headache for a crucial fixture.
His side managed to break down the Hornets without two key figures, edging past Javi Gracia’s side courtesy of a second-half goal from Callum O’Hare.
The win lifted the Blades up from the foot of the Championship table, sending them above their Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Bramall Lane.