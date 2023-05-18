The 19-year-old is yet to establish himself in the first-team at Bramall Lane and made 21 appearances on loan at Derby County last season. He was recalled from his loan in January and made two league appearances for the Blades in the second half of the season.

Bristol Live understand he features on Bristol Rovers’ longlist for the summer transfer window. With experienced figures ahead of him in the pecking order at Sheffield United, it does not appear unlikely that he could be given a chance to impress out on loan during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Danish forward recently scored a hat-trick at under-21 level for the Blades, playing a key role in their demolition of Bristol City. He also appeared as a substitute in the first-team’s final game of the Championship season, a dead rubber clash with Birmingham City.