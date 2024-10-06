There is precious little that has not changed since Sheffield United tumbled out of the Premier League.

A comprehensive reset was overseen during the summer, with the intention to change the club culture evident from the outset.

Admittedly, the Championship is not the Premier League. The division has changed but make no mistake, this Sheffield United team has changed too.

The Blades oozed confidence as they brushed Luton Town aside, defeating a fellow newly-relegated side with relative comfort.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wrote his name into the headlines, marking an impressive display with two neat finishes, but it was impressively close to a complete team performance.

Chris Wilder is leading a side that has shed its skin, stepping into a new era after years seemingly stuck in one they could not leave.

The squad itself is almost unrecognisable and the facelift has already started to have the desired effect, with the Blades still unbeaten in the league.

“In terms of what's gone off this summer, they keep surprising me as well, in terms of how they keep moving it forward,” said Wilder.

“There were some big changes, a big culture change, the way we played, young players as well, fresh and energetic. I know the punters are buzzing off it and they should be.”

Control was assumed early on and never relinquished. The Blades were patient but there was no hesitance - when an opening appeared, it was capitalised upon.

Luton were in the Premier League with Sheffield United last season but they appeared to have been stripped of everything that made them such a successful outfit in recent years.

They were disjointed from back to front.

When they did venture forward, they never did so at a pace anywhere near quick enough to get pulses racing.

This was in stark contrast to the Blades and served as evidence there are conclusions to be drawn from the table even at this early stage. Both sides played like they were in the positions they occupied pre-match.

Rak-Sakyi took centre stage and deserved the plaudits for tormenting a Luton backline comprised of high-profile figures. He effortlessly drifted into pockets of space, making fools of experienced opponents with his deft footwork and intelligent movement.

Rhian Brewster also enjoyed his day at the office, offering supporters a glimpse into the type of player he has previously threatened to be. Wilder was pleased with the efforts of both but stopped short of gushing.

“[Rhian] had a couple of opportunities but he was good,” said Wilder. “I really don't care how we get the goals. It's a team game.

"You've seen Wednesday and Saturday, changing the team around, opportunities for players, for [Jamie] Shackleton, for Sam McCallum. The strength of the group is the biggest thing.

“[I’m] delighted for Jez to score. The confidence that will give him, and the belief, we understand that's what forward players are there to do but we're there as a team to win games.

“They're all popular and it makes it a little bit easier when you're playing okay to well and you're winning games of football.”

The allowance of five substitutes divides opinion and there is validity in concerns. Changes prove too tempting for managers and it is not unusual to see rhythms disrupted by personnel switches.

Wilder used all five of his substitutions, introducing Gustavo Hamer, Andre Brooks, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Tyrese Campbell.

But Sheffield United’s fire did not dim once, instead continuing to burn until the final whistle.

Their contributions - as well as the calibre of those who went unused - can only bode well.

“You want the subs to come in and make an impact,” said Wilder. “You make substitutions but they have to have the attitude to come on and prove a point or improve the game, or do what they need to do for their team to get over the line.”

Sheffield United: Cooper, Gilchrist (Shackleton 75), Souttar, Ahmedhozic, McCallum (Norrington-Davies 71); Arblaster, Souza; Rak-Sakyi (Brooks 66), O’Hare, Brewster (Hamer 66); Moore (Campbell 75). Unused substitutes: Davies, Robinson, Burrows, Peck.

Luton Town: Kaminski, Burke, McGuinness, Mengi; Doughty, Krauß (Baptiste 68), Nakamba (Woodrow 61), Walters (Taylor 68); Clark (Nelson 88), Moses, Adebayo (Brown 60). Unused substitutes: Shea, Johnson, Holmes, Mpanzu.