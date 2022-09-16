Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Bradford City lead the way in The Yorkshire Post's Power Rankings

Of the chasing pack, Bradford City are flexing their muscles alongside Rotherham United. At the bottom, it's grim. Here's the latest, with results counted in all competitions.

1: Sheffield United WWDWWW (unchanged)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life is undeniably sweet at the minute. Top of the Championship, with the best goals for record and second-best statistics defensively, United are in a heck of a place. Have won five of their last six games and are looking awesome.

2: Bradford City WLDWWW (unchanged)

Have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and are four without defeat in the league. Victory over Stevenage would secure a hat-trick of league victories for the first time in over a year.

3: Rotherham United DLWLDW (up two)

Yorkshire's success story this season so far alongside the Blades. Ranked as firm relegation candidates before a ball was kicked, the Millers are sitting in the top 10 with 13 points. Unbeaten in the league at home, their record is the fourth best in the Championship in 2022-23. They have equalled their best start to a second-tier season since 1965-66.

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra celebrates scoring the winning goal at Swansea City. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWWLLW (up one)

Got back on track with a 3-0 win at Morecambe, their third away success without conceding a goal. Three in a row now at home in all competitions for Wednesday, who host high-flying Ipswich in an attractive weekend fixture.

5: Barnsley LLDLWD (up one)

Stymied late on by Port Vale in midweek, but the Reds are still doing okay, even if they represent a work in progress. Michael Duff's side have lost just once in their past five league matches.

Andy Cook's goals are a big reason for Bradford's rise up the League Two table. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

6: Doncaster Rovers WWWDLL (down three)

This week's big fallers. They have smelt the coffee by way of two comprehensive losses to Mansfield and Barrow to take the wind out of their sails after a strong start to the season. Two home games on the spin coming up now.

7: Leeds United DWWLDL (up one)

Inactive this weekend with their fixture against Manchester United postponed. They are now part-way through a 29-day break from action. Move a spot up due to results elsewhere.

Danny Schofield was sacked by Huddersfield Town this week. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

8: Middlesbrough DLWLWL (down one)

Doing it tough with Chris Wilder under scrutiny ahead of the weekend home game with Rotherham United. Boro have won four of their last 19 games in all competitions and two of their ten fixtures this term. Worrying and deflating numbers for sure.

9: Hull City DLWLLL (unchanged)

The good vibes from a healthy start to the season is fading after four defeats in their last five matches and the international break is likely to come at an opportune time for City, who are leaking goals for fun at the minute as well.

10: Huddersfield Town WLDLLL (unchanged)

Time was called on Danny Schofield's 68-day tenure on Wednesday after he took just four points from a possible 24 this season. All told, Town lost seven times in nine games in all competitions under him.

11: Harrogate Town WLLLLL (unchanged)