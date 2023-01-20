NO CHANGE at the top of our latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list with a Steel City 'one-two', closely followed by Middlesbrough.

Movement elsewhere, with a jump for Hull City and a slight move for Leeds United and Rotherham United and a fall for Barnsley. The latest is here, with results based on league and cup.

1: Sheffield United WWWDWW (=) Running hot ahead of an intriguing Yorkshire derby with Hull City. United have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions. Only Burnley, the side above them in the Championship, have better statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2: Sheffield Wednesday DWWWWW (=) Neck and neck with their city rivals and currently in receipt of a superb five-match winning sequence, with some wonderfully stingy defensive statistics along the way, certainly at league level. Loads to look forward to for the Owls, who have major momentum - even without Barry Bannan.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3: Middlesbrough LWWWLW (=) Have won four out of four at Championship level ahead of a big Tees-Wear derby at Sunderland on Sunday.Michael Carrick's on-song side are ranked fourth in the division's latest six-match form guide.

4: Hull City DDWWLD (+2) Up by virtue of extending their unbeaten league sequence to six matches after claiming a dramatic late point against Huddersfield Town. City, who head to Bramall Lane on Friday, are fourth in the division's latest six-match form guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5: Doncaster Rovers LWLWWL (=) The weather stymied them against Crawley last time out. One of a host of sides still with a play-off whiff in their nostrils in League Two. Tenth in the division's latest guide over six matches.

6: Bradford City WDWLLD (+1) Inconsistent this winter, but dug out a hard-fought point at Wimbledon on Saturday. City, who have won just twice in their last seven games, have the fourth best away record in League Two. Sadly, their home form is only the 11th best. A big one at home to Carlisle next up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7: Barnsley WDWLLL (-3) Have now lost three matches on the trot for the first time under Michael Duff and could do with beating Accrington on Saturday. The Reds are ranked eighth in League One's latest six-match form guide.

8: Huddersfield Town LWWLLD (=) So, so close to getting off to the best possible start in their trilogy of away matches, only to concede a heart-breaking late leveller at Hull. Bottom in terms of the Championship's away table, Town - 14th in the latest six-match guide - face a six-pointer at Blackpool next up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

9: Leeds United LDDDLW (+1) Defensive charity proved their undoing in a game they should not have lost at Aston Villa, but United have claimed a much-needed morale-booster in the cup against Cardiff. A biggie with Brentford, now.

10: Rotherham United LDLLLW (+1) Showed the Championship's penchant for surprises with a brilliant 4-0 win over Blackburn, their first home success since mid-October. A trip to Watford next up for the revived Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad