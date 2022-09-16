Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United on the rise while Huddersfield Town sack Danny Schofield - FootballTalk

.

On this week's show, our panel concentrate on the midweek fixtures involving our Yorkshire teams, that saw football get back up and running after the weekend break brought about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singelton to run through the games that took place as well as look ahead to the weekend’s action.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.