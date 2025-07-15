Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and how they and their Yorkshire EFL rivals are gearing up for 2025-26 - FootballTalk Podcast
It is time for The Yorkshire Post to bring you a summer update for some of our White Rose clubs and how well – or otherwise – they are preparing for the 2025-26 EFL campaign.
This week, Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner join host Mark Singleton to focus on the NINE Championship and League One teams that will be in action next season.
It has been a messy summer for a number of our clubs, most notably Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City and while Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will all be looking to recover from a poor second half to the 2024-25 season, their task will be made even harder by the arrival of two Yorkshire rivals from League Two in the shape of Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
Plus how will new faces in the dugout at Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield affect those club’s hopes of enjoying a promotion year?
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.