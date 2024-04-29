The Blades have endured an abject campaign, barely managing to put up a fight in their Premier League survival bid. Their relegation to the Championship was confirmed at the weekend with a heavy defeat to Newcastle United.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder now faces a summer rebuild and has signalled his intention to reshape the squad at Bramall Lane. However, the Blades must first see out their season with three further Premier League fixtures.

Sheffield United's relegation to the Championship has been confirmed. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The club have come under fire for their failure in the top flight this term and O’Hara has become the latest to direct criticism towards the Blades. Speaking on talkSPORT, he has claimed there should be a ban preventing an immediate return to the top flight if a side struggles as much as Sheffield United have,

He said: "Sheffield United have conceded 97 goals. It's a record. I mean, it's not Sunday league. I think they should get banned. Give them a season ban. They've come up, sold their two best players and have been a disaster.

"They've got 16 points. There should be some sort of ban. If you are that bad, you shouldn't be allowed back into the Premier League for a season. Sheffield United have been an absolute joke. They have been embarrassing."

O’Hara’s co-host, former Aston Villa frontman Gabriel Agbonlahor, also aimed criticism at the Blades. He said: "Some of the defending is calamitous. They are just not at the level. When Sheffield United were in the Premier League before, they gave it a go. This season, terrible. If you concede over 100 goals, which they will, that is crazy."

