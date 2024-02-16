The 30-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane back in 2017, joining from Milton Keynes Dons and quickly becoming a key figure under Chris Wilder. He has featured in two promotion-winning Championship campaigns, amassing over 200 appearances for the club.

However, with his contract due to expire in the summer, he is said to be the subject of transfer interest from Greece. That is according to The Star, who claim Olympiacos are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baldock is a senior Greece international, qualifying for the country as he is of Greek descent through his grandmother.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is said to be attracting interest from overseas. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He is managed at international level by Gus Poyet, formerly of Leeds United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur among other English clubs.

Sheffield United regularly include clauses in contracts that allow for extensions to be activated, although it has not been made public whether there is an option to keep Baldock for another season.

Baldock was not an expensive acquisition in 2017, although losing him for free would still be a blow considering his contributions over the last six-and-a-half years.