The Blades loanee qualifies for Chile through his mother and has won 27 caps since switching his international allegiance from England. However, the 24-year-old has been left out of the squad named to face Albania and France in friendlies.

His omission has been explained by Chile boss Ricardo Gareca, who has recently taken charge of La Roja.

As reported by BBC Football, Gareca said: "I would like him to learn Spanish, I think it is important. He was called up for the Copa America two years ago, he has had enough time to [learn how to] speak Spanish.

"It is something that I personally told him, that I would like him to speak Spanish. I consider it essential for communication. Communication with his teammates, with me, with the coaching staff, with the people [and] with the press."

Although learning Spanish has not been described as mandatory, Gareca has said the forward will learn the language if he is “really interested” in playing for Chile.