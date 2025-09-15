Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has reportedly caught the eye of Sheffield United.

The Blades have endured a dismal start to the campaign, prompting the dismissal of Ruben Selles after just five league games at the helm.

His final game in charge was at Portman Road, where he saw his side torn apart by a ruthless Ipswich Town.

Chris Wilder is expected to return as manager and personnel changes in the winter transfer window could be on the cards.

Sheffield United eye winger

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, England youth international Cozier-Duberry is already cropping up on the Sheffield United radar.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, the 20-year-old joined Brighton during last year’s summer window. He was then loaned to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, scoring once in 23 appearances.

Another temporary switch was sanctioned in the most recent transfer window, with Bolton this time borrowing his services.

The versatile attacker has made an electric start to life in League One, hitting the ground running with two goals and three assists in eight appearances.

It is believed a loan offer or even a permanent bid in January could force Brighton into doing business, although Bolton are believed to be keen on retaining him.

Amario Cozier-Duberry spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Amario Cozier-Duberry’s fast start at Bolton Wanderers

In a recent interview with The Bolton News, Cozier-Duberry said he was “grateful” for the early support he had received at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

He said: “I'm grateful because all the boys there are very supportive of the staff as well,. That's where you want to be, in an environment where you feel wanted and valued so I just want to keep it going and keep my head down.”

Trotters head coach Steven Schumacher, meanwhile said: “He has been brilliant from day one since he got here, He has been like that in training, he's like that every day, lads can't deal with him.

“He is really sharp and he's playing with confidence. I said to him when I did the interview with him and decided to sign him, that this system, the way we're going to play, will suit him down to the ground. He will really enjoy it and I think he'll develop his game.