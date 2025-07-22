Sheffield United transfer news: Blades land in-demand forward on loan
The Blades have also signed a third youngster from Bulgaria.
Barry was in high demand in the Championship during last season's January window after two successful loan spells with Stockport County, but it was Selles' Hull City who won the race to sign the now-22-year-old.
It would be an unsuccessful loan on more than one level, with Barry picking up a season-ending injury in February after just two starts and two substitute appearances.
Hull then went under a transfer embargo for not paying an instalment of Barry's loan fee in time. The Tigers put it down to a misunderstanding.
But Barry's disrupted time in East Yorkshire has done nothing to quell the interest in him.
The right-footer can play as a centre-forward or coming on off either wing.
Hull would have liked him back, but restrictions placed on them around the non-payment of Barry's fee and other financial issues meant they were unable to meet his wages demands.
So the Blades have stepped in, making Barry on their second senior signing of the summer.
The other, New Zealand centre-back Tyler Bindon, has also played under Selles before – at Reading.
The Championship club are operating a two-pronged transfer strategy which was controversial enough to see their relationship with then-manager Chris Wilder break down over the summer.
In addition to signing established players, the club's owners have been keen to push aritifica intelligence-led signings of young players from unheralded markets.
Mihail Polendakov, an 18 year-old defender, is the latest to join.
The Blades wil pay Septemvri Sofia an undisclosed fee. The professional gambler thought to be ,known as James Bond, has a shareholding in Septemvri, where Polendakov signed his first professional contract in April 2023.
Nigeiran Ehije Ukaki joined from Septemvri's rivals Botev Plovdiv in the summer, rpompting Wilder's departure.
In January the club signed Peruvian Jefferson Cacereres and Nigerian Christian Nwachukwu, the latter also from Plovdiv.
Meanwhile, midfielder Billy Blacker has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan.
