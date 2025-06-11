Sheffield United transfer news: First summer signing is another for AI scouting
Ehije Ukaki is a 20-year-old Nigerian winger who has joined from Bulgarian First League club Botev Plovdiv in a signing manager Chris Wilder describes as "data driven".
Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who bought the club just before Christmas, are firm believers in AI.
Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres were both signed on deadline day in February via the same process. Nwachukwu is a compatriot of Ukaki’s and was also with Plovdiv. Like the other two, Ukaki is described in some quarters as a winger, an area the Blades did not need until Wilder revamped the team’s formation from various forms of three at the back to 4-2-3-1/4-4-2 at the start of last season.
The Blades refer to him as a “versatile forward”.
Ukaki's fee is undisclosed, but he has signed a contract until 2028.
"Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing," said Wilder.
"He's an emerging talent, still only 20, who has enjoyed some experience of European football early in his career, so there's a base to work from."
Ukaki playing in two Europa League qualifiers last season, then two appearances in Europa Conference League qualifiers.
He scored seven times in 37 domestic appearances.
