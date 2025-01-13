Sheffield United 'trying' to strike deal for ex-Everton and Celtic defender due to become free agent in summer
The 27-year-old ended his lengthy association with Everton in 2022, seeking pastures new in Germany with Hertha Berlin.
He suffered relegation from the Bundesliga in his maiden campaign but has been a regular fixture for the club in Germany’s second tier.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United want to add Kenny to their ranks.
He is due to become a free agent at the end of the current season, potentially enabling the Blades to a deal on the cheap.
A long-term deal may also prove attractive to the former England youth international, with his current situation uncertain.
Kenny is a product of Everton’s academy and made 69 appearances for the Toffees at first-team level.
He was loaned out to four different clubs while on the books at Goodison Park, representing Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Schalke 04 and Celtic.
The prospect of a promotion tilt may prove enticing for Kenny, with the Blades currently sat third in the Championship table.
Had they not had points deducted at the beginning of the campaign, they would be sat top of the tree.
Leeds United are the current league leaders on 53 points, while Burnley are second on 52.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.