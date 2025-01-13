Sheffield United are reportedly trying to bring former Everton and Celtic defender Jonjoe Kenny back to British shores.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old ended his lengthy association with Everton in 2022, seeking pastures new in Germany with Hertha Berlin.

He suffered relegation from the Bundesliga in his maiden campaign but has been a regular fixture for the club in Germany’s second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United want to add Kenny to their ranks.

Jonjoe Kenny has been a regular for Hertha Berlin this season. | Maryam Majd/Getty Images

He is due to become a free agent at the end of the current season, potentially enabling the Blades to a deal on the cheap.

A long-term deal may also prove attractive to the former England youth international, with his current situation uncertain.

Kenny is a product of Everton’s academy and made 69 appearances for the Toffees at first-team level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonjoe Kenny made 69 appearances for Everton after progressing through the club's youth ranks. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He was loaned out to four different clubs while on the books at Goodison Park, representing Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Schalke 04 and Celtic.

The prospect of a promotion tilt may prove enticing for Kenny, with the Blades currently sat third in the Championship table.

Had they not had points deducted at the beginning of the campaign, they would be sat top of the tree.