Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday: Road closures put in place as police warn attendees to plan

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:18 BST
As Sheffield derby day approaches on Sunday November 10, South Yorkshire Police have urged those attending the game to plan their journey.

Police said the area surrounding Bramall Lane will be busy with remembrance parades also taking place on the day.

Road closures are set to be put in place from 10.30am onwards, police confirmed.

In a statement, the force said: “We are looking forward to welcoming fans and families to the city, and our officers will be around Bramall Lane and Sheffield for your safety.

Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday: Road closures put in place as police warn attendees to plan GETTY

“The area will be busy, with remembrance parades also taking place; those travelling to the match or around Sheffield should plan their route.

“Road closures will be in place on the following roads from 10.30am onwards:

A621 Bramall Lane

Shoreham Street

John Street

Cherry Street

Randall Street

Harwood Street

“Public transport, including trams, will be running and timetables can be found here – https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/

“Further information about accessing Bramall Lane can be read here- https://www.sufc.co.uk/club/visiting-bramall-lane

“If you see our officers on Sunday, remember they are there for you, please stop and say hello.”

