Sheffield United reportedly walked away from interest in forward Joel Piroe before he joined their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The Dutch forward was a hot commodity following two prolific campaigns in the Championship with Swansea City.

Numerous clubs were said to be interested in securing his services, with Leicester City, Everton and Southampton among them.

Leeds United were the club to get a deal over the line, landing the marksman for an undisclosed fee.

However, according to Wales Online, there was interest from elsewhere in Yorkshire before Leeds recruited him. Sheffield United, alongside Leicester City and Atalanta, are said to have walked away from the race for his signature.

Despite not signing Piroe, Sheffield United appear to be close to bolstering their attacking options.

Speaking ahead of his side’s daunting clash with Manchester City, Heckingbottom said: "I would have loved and Cameron would have loved to get it over the line to be involved on Sunday, but we haven't.”