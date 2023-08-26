All Sections
Sheffield United 'walked away' from interest in Swansea City star before Leeds United swooped

Sheffield United reportedly walked away from interest in forward Joel Piroe before he joined their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST

The Dutch forward was a hot commodity following two prolific campaigns in the Championship with Swansea City.

Numerous clubs were said to be interested in securing his services, with Leicester City, Everton and Southampton among them.

Leeds United were the club to get a deal over the line, landing the marksman for an undisclosed fee.

Sheffield United reportedly walked away from interest in forward Joel Piroe before he joined their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesSheffield United reportedly walked away from interest in forward Joel Piroe before he joined their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Sheffield United reportedly walked away from interest in forward Joel Piroe before he joined their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

However, according to Wales Online, there was interest from elsewhere in Yorkshire before Leeds recruited him. Sheffield United, alongside Leicester City and Atalanta, are said to have walked away from the race for his signature.

Despite not signing Piroe, Sheffield United appear to be close to bolstering their attacking options.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has acknowledged the club’s pursuit of Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer, who looks destined for Bramall Lane.

Speaking ahead of his side’s daunting clash with Manchester City, Heckingbottom said: "I would have loved and Cameron would have loved to get it over the line to be involved on Sunday, but we haven't.”

If a deal for Archer does get over the line, he will join Ivorian prodigy Benie Traore as a new attacking option at Bramall Lane.

