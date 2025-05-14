Sheffield United Wembley-bound PLUS League Two review and National League play-offs - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, our panel start by looking at Sheffield United clinching their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 24 with a convincing 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City. They will face Sunderland, who beat Coventry City over two legs.
Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton also cast their eyes over the retained lists released by Yorkshire’s clubs so far before turning their attention to a potential National League play-off semi-final meeting between Yorkshire rivals York City and FC Halifax Town.
They finish by reflecting on Yorkshire’s League Two campaign – one made memorable by the automatic promotion achieved by champions Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
