THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show, our panel start by looking at Sheffield United clinching their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 24 with a convincing 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City. They will face Sunderland, who beat Coventry City over two legs.

Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton also cast their eyes over the retained lists released by Yorkshire’s clubs so far before turning their attention to a potential National League play-off semi-final meeting between Yorkshire rivals York City and FC Halifax Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finish by reflecting on Yorkshire’s League Two campaign – one made memorable by the automatic promotion achieved by champions Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.