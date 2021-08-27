Adlene Guedioura provides safety net for Sheffield United boss

Former Nottingham Forest player Adlene Guedioura is training with Blades. Picture: Scott Wilson/PA.

The 35-year-old former Middlesbrough midfielder has been training with the Blades since their plans to loan Sampdoria’s ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira fell through.

Guedioura played for Jokanovic at Watford and Al-Gharafa and whilst the Algerian is not top of the club’s list, he is on it.

Jokanovic has only been able to sign one player so far this summer and wants four more with a goalkeeper, midfielder and at least one winger priorities.

“The invitation came from me,” said the Serb when asked about Guedioura. “I informed the club.

“He’s working with us now.

“When we didn’t find a solution for Ronaldo Vieira I called the player to ask if he wanted to start working with us.

“I know him. He worked for me at two clubs.

“At the beginning (of the summer) I was not thinking about (signing) him but in an emergency situation he is prepared and I will see what happens.

“It won’t hurt anybody, I don’t need to bring him on trial because I know him well enough but I’m taking the opportunity because he lives in England to bring him into the building.

“If we can’t find a solution I’ll need to fix it with Adlene.”

It has been a disappointingly subdued transfer window for the Blades, who badly need to refresh their squad after relegation from the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been the only sale – to Arsenal for an initial £24m – and Liverpool’s Ben Davies the only arrival, on loan. There have not even been any major departures on loan with the likes of Hull City waiting to hear back on players such as striker Daniel Jebbison.

“I hope so, but I cannot guarantee it,” said Jokanovic when asked if there would be any more signings before tomorrow’s Championship trip to Luton Town. “We are working in this direction but we cannot expect any help for the Luton game.

“I didn’t expect I’d need to be waiting so long but our general plan is four (new signings) without counting the goalkeeping situation and add one position more (there). We are not quick enough.