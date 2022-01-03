Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale reveals moment he knew he wanted to leave Sheffield United

The 23-year-old was the subject of a number of bids from the Gunners in the summer before a lengthy saga came to a close when the Blades accepted a £24m fee - which could rise to £30m with add-ons - in August.

The former Blades goalkeeper, who has now cemented himself as number one choice at the Emirates Stadium, revealed on Ben Foster's Youtube channel, The Cycling GK, his frustration at bids from Arsenal being turned down by the Blades.

The goalkeeper felt he deserved an improved contract if a move to London was not sanctioned but instead claimed he had some of his early Sheffield United displays questioned by someone at the club.

He said: "The numbers which were getting thrown out, there were a couple of times where I lost my head, and it was just like, 'how can someone be saying £40million for me?"

"I was doing the fan thing: relegated, £40m, it doesn't make sense.

"It got to the point of me saying, 'I understand where you're coming from but this is what I want to do.'

AARON RAMSDALE: Moved from Sheffield United to Arsenal in the summer. Picture: Getty Images.

"They said they wouldn't stand in my way if a bid comes in or whatever. And there were bids coming in and they were turning them down."

He continued: "So it went on and I got told the day of a game that another bid had come in and I decided to play, so Sheffield United knew that, and then after the game they rejected it.

"Normally if you don't get a move you are rewarded with a new contract – it's not set in stone but it's normal, you saw it at Brentford with Ollie Watkins when he didn't move – so we said that.

"And someone at the football club, I won't name names, said: 'We didn't ask him to take less money when he was conceding goals at the start of last year'.

"And that was when I basically went: 'no, I won't play against West Brom, do what you want'."

Ramsdale followed through with that ultimatum in order to get his move to Arsenal, with the former Bournemouth goalkeeper playing his last game for the club in a 0-0 draw at Swansea City.

He added: "I didn't train for the first two days, and the manager was like, 'he'll be alright, he'll play', and Tuesday came and I said, 'I'm not playing.'