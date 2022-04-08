The Wolves loanee has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in South Yorkshire, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Despite being a main thrust of the club’s play-off charge, the England under-21 international – who delivered another man-of-the-match display in the Blades’ midweek win over QPR – is down the pecking order at Molineux.

Contracted at Wolves until 2024, the 22-year-old still has time on his side and could, theoretically, go out on loan again next season if the Midlanders deem fit.

Who knows? Blades loanee Morgan Gibbs-White's parent club Wolves will decide where he is playing next season. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Questioned on the situation, Blades chief Heckingbottom, whose side host Bournemouth in a key lunch-time fixture tomorrow, said: “You’re better off asking Wolves, it is not up to us.

“It is the nature of it when you take loan players, we will work hard with Morgan and he will work hard with us. It has been a good loan for both parties, but it is not our decision.

“Morgan knows how much we would love him, but it is irrelevant what we think and what he thinks really.”

One player definitely keen to remain at Bramall Lane in the long term is fit-again wing-back Enda Stevens, whose deal runs until June 2023.

Big admirer: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

The Republic of Ireland international, 31, who made his first appearance since January 18 in on Tuesday night, commented: “Definitely, but I have to earn that and that is my goal. To be successful at this club.

“Last season was not pretty for anyone, but in football you have a chance to redeem yourself and you want to be remembered for your success. It’s become home.

“My missus and kids are settled down, I love where we live and really enjoy living here. The club was just promoted to the Championship when I came in and I did not expect it to happen as quickly as it did, but I always had confidence that we could achieve things.