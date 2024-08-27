Barnsley 1 Sheffield United 0: The stars finally align for Reds who end long Oakwell wait to stun Blades

THE stars have aligned, the great wait is over...

Never mind the above words on social media to herald the second coming of Oasis, Barnsley were more concerned with ending their own epic break in time.

You had to go back just over six months to their previous success at Oakwell, a period of time encompassing 10 matches in all competitions.

In footballing terms, that’s a fair while, for sure and one that was actually closing in on a club record of 12 games in fact before this sugar rush and first win in these parts since February 24.

With Sam Cosgrove sat in the West Stand - perhaps more to protect him than anything else due to a paucity of central strikers on deck as it stands - Barnsley lacked attacking teeth, granted.

But what could not be knocked was their work-rate, attitude and endeavour. Not just of those up front but further back. Sometimes, it’s what you have got and not what you haven’t got.

They got into some decent situations down the flanks in the first half - but nothing fell for Max Watters and Aiden Marsh. Those in red persisted and Watters got his reward after fine work from Barry Cotter and Adam Phillips seven minutes into the second half.

Much is being made of the need for incoming signings up top at Oakwell. Keeping Phillips by the time the window closes would also be rather handy.

Suitably stung, United laid siege in the final quarter in particular, with marquee substitute Gus Hamer leading the charge, but Barnsley held out to leave 5,000 Unitedites - roughly half of the crowd on the night - a bit stupefied. It was a night those in the home ends will recall with fondness.

These things happen in cup football that said - with Barnsley not displaying the soft underbelly that Darrell Clarke has been critical of in the last two home matches, while the visitors paid the price for not matching the hosts’ desire for a spell in the first half of the second half.

Given Barnsley’s long wait without a win on home soil, Clarke unsurprisingly went strong with just three changes from the weekend with Donovan Pines, Vimal Yoganathan and Marsh - on the books of the Blades as a youngster - lining up from the off while recent signing Kelechi Nwakali was named among the replacements.

Chris Wilder pledged to go a bit stronger than the previous round against Wrexham - mindful of the game’s derby status and with his side also not in league action until Sunday - and proved as good as his word.

It represented a milestone night for teenager Sal Sachdev, handed a first start at right-back, while Rhys Norrington-Davies - fully deserving of some good luck after some tough look on the injury front in the past two seasons - lining up from the off in a competitive Blades game for the first time since February 10.

There was also a nice touch displayed in the direction of Rhian Brewster, handed the captain’s armband on the night, with other notable starters including Anel Ahmedhodzic, debutant Sam McCallum, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - given his first start - and ex-Reds keeper and captain Adam Davies.

On the bench, United’s options were stacked with Wilder adopting a ‘just in case’ maxim if things got hairy. They did.

United started the better before Barnsley - led by the seniority of Phillips and Connell - got into it.

The stand-out piece of skill came from the dancing feet of Rak-Sakyi early on as he whetted the appetite in the process.

Nice interplay down the right between him and Sachdev, who displayed plenty of confidence, saw the Crystal Palace loanee show bewitching skill close to the goalline before cutting the ball back for Brewster, whose close-range effort hit the outside of the post instead of nestling in the net, which it should have.

Barnsley’s best moment came late on in the half when Phillips’ deflected drive from distance forced Davies into meaningful work to turn the effort away while United went close just before the break when Sydie Peck - who again caught the eye at certain moments - dragged a shot wide after more clever work between the axis of Sachdev and Rak-Sakyi.

Given the reserves on the bench for United, including Hamer, who was serenaded by the packed away end as he warmed up midway through the opening half - with United having rebuffed what they deemed to be a derisory offer for his services from Leeds - the smart money was on one or two appearing if a breakthrough was not forthcoming as the second period elapsed.

At the start of the second half, Barnsley gave the sparsely populated Pontefract Road encouragement and they were soon on their feet celebrating an opener, giving Wilder something to think about in the process.

Superb play down the right from Cotter and Phillips set up Watters from close in and he simply couldn’t miss.

It was the cue for the Blades replacements to warm up en masse with those out in the middle in United jerseys struggling against the hosts’ intensity all of a sudden.

The dynamic Cotter cut inside and saw a shot deflected narrowly wide before Wilder had seen enough.

Three replacements in Auston Trusty, debutant Tryese Campbell and Andre Brooks soon arrived and Hamer and Harrison Burrows followed later as the home fans grew to their side’s efforts and United became more urgent.

The final quarter resembled a genuine cup tie. Slonina came to the party to deny Hamer twice, Peck and Marsh. Barnsley had something to hang onto.

They did that, even accounting for eight minutes of extra-time. Peck spurned a big, big chance, the night was Barnsley’s.

Barnsley: Slonina; de Gevigney, Roberts, Pines; Cotter (O’Keeffe 71), Connell, Phillips, Yoganathan (Russell 73), Earl; A Marsh, Watters. Substitutes unused: Killip, Russell, Benson, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Lopata, Nwakali.

Sheffield United: A Davies; Sachdev, Ahmedhodzic, Norrington-Davies (Trusty 62), McCallum (Burrows 73); Coulibaly, Peck; Rak-Sakyi (Campbell 62), L Marsh, Hampson (Brooks 62); Brewster (Hamer 73). Substitutes unused: Faxon, Souttar, Souza, One.

Referee: T Reeves (Warwicks).