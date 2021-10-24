Barnsley 2 Sheffield United 3 - player ratings

GOAL: Lys Mousset scores Sheffield United's second

Here is how the players rated in a game which turned on its head late on.

Barnsley

Brad Collins - little he could do about the goals 6

Toby Sibbick - played his part in the back three 6

Michail Helik - defended pretty well 6

Liam Kitching - an excellent slide tackle on Lys Mousset ummed up a very good defensive display from the centre-back and it was surprising when he came off 7

Callum Brittain - did not pose the threat Barnsley need from him 6

Jasper Moon - did well in an unfamiliar position and hit the post 7

Claudio Gomes - struggled to impose himself 5

Callum Styles - created a few chances but the Reds need more from him 6

Victor Adeboyejo - looked Barnsley's most likely, so it was a surprise when he was substituted, and did not go down well with the home fans 7

Cauley Woodrow - did not have to shoulder the goalscoring burden for once 6

Dominik Frieser - twice Woodrow tried to play him through but passer and runner were on a different wavelength 5.

Substitutes:

Aaron Leya Iseka (for Frieser, 54) - wriggled free and produced a great finish 7

Devante Cole (for Adeboyejo, 59) - wonderful goal to silence his terrace critics after a woeful miss 7

Will Hondermarck (for Kitching, 74) - helped in the push for a point 5

Not used: Walton, Oduor, Vita, Oulare.

Sheffield United

Robin Olsen - left helpless by Barnsley's goals 6

George Baldock - teed up Ben Osborn's goal and got forward well 7

John Egan - nothing flash from the Blades centre-back 6

Ben Davies - with Egan, he was able to keep the Reds at bay 6

Enda Stevens - made an important first-half clearance from Adeboyejo 6

Oliver Norwood - steady in midfield 6

John Fleck - denied the chance to score a third before Osborn did 6

Iliman Ndiaye - created a couple of good chances from wide on the right 7

Oli McBurnie - playing off the front, he created a couple of good chances by dropping deep 7

Ben Osborn - made a goal and scored one 7

Lys Mousset - Barnsley struggled to contain him in the first half, and could not in the second, when he scored twice before limping off 8.

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Mousset, 62) - replaced the injured goal hero 5

David McGoldrick (for Ndiaye, 68) - made Fleck's chance touching Stevens' deep cross back 6

Chris Basham (for McBurnie, 86) - N/A