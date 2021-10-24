Barnsley 2 Sheffield United 3 - player ratings

Here is how the players rated in a game which turned on its head late on.
Barnsley
Brad Collins - little he could do about the goals 6
Toby Sibbick - played his part in the back three 6
Michail Helik - defended pretty well 6
Liam Kitching - an excellent slide tackle on Lys Mousset ummed up a very good defensive display from the centre-back and it was surprising when he came off 7
Callum Brittain - did not pose the threat Barnsley need from him 6
Jasper Moon - did well in an unfamiliar position and hit the post 7
Claudio Gomes - struggled to impose himself 5
Callum Styles - created a few chances but the Reds need more from him 6
Victor Adeboyejo - looked Barnsley's most likely, so it was a surprise when he was substituted, and did not go down well with the home fans 7
Cauley Woodrow - did not have to shoulder the goalscoring burden for once 6
Dominik Frieser - twice Woodrow tried to play him through but passer and runner were on a different wavelength 5.
Substitutes:
Aaron Leya Iseka (for Frieser, 54) - wriggled free and produced a great finish 7
Devante Cole (for Adeboyejo, 59) - wonderful goal to silence his terrace critics after a woeful miss 7
Will Hondermarck (for Kitching, 74) - helped in the push for a point 5
Not used: Walton, Oduor, Vita, Oulare.
Sheffield United
Robin Olsen - left helpless by Barnsley's goals 6
George Baldock - teed up Ben Osborn's goal and got forward well 7
John Egan - nothing flash from the Blades centre-back 6
Ben Davies - with Egan, he was able to keep the Reds at bay 6
Enda Stevens - made an important first-half clearance from Adeboyejo 6
Oliver Norwood - steady in midfield 6
John Fleck - denied the chance to score a third before Osborn did 6
Iliman Ndiaye - created a couple of good chances from wide on the right 7
Oli McBurnie - playing off the front, he created a couple of good chances by dropping deep 7
Ben Osborn - made a goal and scored one 7
Lys Mousset - Barnsley struggled to contain him in the first half, and could not in the second, when he scored twice before limping off 8.
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Mousset, 62) - replaced the injured goal hero 5
David McGoldrick (for Ndiaye, 68) - made Fleck's chance touching Stevens' deep cross back 6
Chris Basham (for McBurnie, 86) - N/A
Not used: Brewster, Foderingham, Robinson, Hourihane.