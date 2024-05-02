The Swede, a hugely popular figure in his time with the Millers, is likely to play his final game for the club this weekend.

The international, who has a £1m relegation release clause in his contract, is the subject of major interest from a number of rivals, with the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City among those linked and is widely expected to move on this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers cult hero will paying for the first 600 customers through the door at the Cutlers Arms in the town centre - to have a pint on him.

Viktor Johansson of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry City at The Coventry Building Society Arena in March. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The pub will open early at 9am for the occasion and each drink will come with a card and special message from the 25-year-old.