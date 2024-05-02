Beers are on Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson as Sheffield United target reveals incredible fans' gesture ahead of final-day game with Cardiff City
The Swede, a hugely popular figure in his time with the Millers, is likely to play his final game for the club this weekend.
The international, who has a £1m relegation release clause in his contract, is the subject of major interest from a number of rivals, with the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City among those linked and is widely expected to move on this summer.
The Millers cult hero will paying for the first 600 customers through the door at the Cutlers Arms in the town centre - to have a pint on him.
The pub will open early at 9am for the occasion and each drink will come with a card and special message from the 25-year-old.
A raffle prize of a signed shirt will be on display behind the bar and supporters will have the chance to buy tickets in aid of Rotherham Hospice.
