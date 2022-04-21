Sharp has been badly missed, with two goals in five games yielding five points. With others wobbling just as much or more, it has not ruined their play-off hopes, just made life more uncomfortable than it needed to be.

McBurnie has not been able to score himself, but his absence through injury at Bristol City on Monday left the team without a specialist senior centre-forward, instead pairing No 10s Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye.

INJURY: Oli McBurnie is expected to be out for months for Sheffield United

But the promotion-winning experience as well as the quality of Baldock and Sharp is potentially critical for a team who know if they win their last three games of the regular season, only a goal difference can stop them going into the play-offs.

"There's some good news regarding George and Bill so they'll be fine and bad news regarding Oli Mac," said manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"He's got ligament damage and some fractures within his foot, which is really unstable so we'll look further into whether he needs surgery or if it's just going to be treated conservatively so it's still going to be a matter of months rather than weeks.

"It's a blow for us but a blow frr Oli.

"People haven't seen the work we've been doing with him and how hard he's been working. He's had a couple of illnesses and knocks. Now we don't get to use him.

"It's one of them things, we've just got to deal with it and get going.

"We've been managing Bill in the background all the way through, he's joined in today (Thursday) but personally for Oli it's a tough one.

"When you look the run-in and where we're trying to get to, you need big players and as many fit and available as possible. That's three forwards (David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and McBurnie) out for the season.

"(But) it's opportunities for people, it really is, for someone to step up and be a hero. People's careers have been made off the back of opportunities and that's how I see it., honestly.

"It's pointless moaning about what we've not got. We've got some god players and some real good games in front of us so that's all the focus can be otherwise you're negative."

Sharp will not play the full match against Cardiff.

"I think the sensible thing will be to manage his minutes. He's not going to churn out 90s straight away," said Heckingbottom. "I think he's fit enough to but when it's muscle injuries you're more concerned when players are coming back."

The Blades have been linked with a possible takeover this week, with American investors and even former Newcastle United chairman Mike Ashley being linked.

Heckingbottom says he has heard nothing from his bosses about it, and nor would he want to at this stage.

"We speak every week, myself and Yusuf (Giansiracusa) the chairman, we speak all the time but it in terms of takeovers, no, that's not my business," he said.