The Blades fell to a dramatic defeat at the hands of lowly Reading at Bramall Lane on Good Friday, going from the immense high of scoring a 90th-minute equaliser to the deflation of conceding moments later.

But they actually lost no ground in the race for a play-off berth, starting and finishing the the day in sixth.

Friday’s result turned the pursuit into a ‘sprint’ as Heckingbottom described it afterwards, and they have the benefit of playing at tea-time today after seeing what times their rivals have clocked earlier in the day.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Regardless of what happens, now is the time for cool heads.

“Just look at all the results, it’s a strange time,” said Heckingbottom. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You’ve got to be cool, you’ve got to be calm, not everything is going to go your way.

“Looking back at Friday, of course I would have wanted more shots, more chances, more goals, but Reading defended great and only allowed us space in front of them.

“But the patience we showed (against Reading) eventually paid off, and we were cool, and we were calm. Our crime was then not showing that calmness or making good decisions in the moments after that.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie is a doubt for today's trip to Bristol City Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

“There’ll still be more ups and downs, and we have to make sure we have more ups than the other teams, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m talking points, not the performances.”

United could be without Oli McBurnie today, the striker picked up a foot injury against Reading.

“It’s either soft-tissue damage, which is best-case, or maybe ligament damage, which we don’t want to see,” said Heckingbottom.

“But we’ve got the experience in that dressing room, players who have felt it, hopefully’s Oli’s is only a scare, we get Billy (Sharp) back involved and we’re picking from the best available squad we’ve got.

“We’re looking for people to step up and perform. It won’t be easy but it’s a huge opportunity. This stage of the season is the best, it’s what you play for, and we’ve got ourselves into a position where every game matters.

“The highs of the goal in the 90th minute to the lows of conceding two minutes later, it’s why we’re all here, why we do it. Me, players, you’ve got to enjoy it.

“If you can’t perform in those moments, if you can’t produce, be important and significant in those moments, then you won’t get there.

“It’s pointless being doom and gloom when everything is still to play for.

“Everyone is back in with a shout.

“For the fans, for the neutrals, it’s going to be an unbelievable finish. Hell of an opportunity.”

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).