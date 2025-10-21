Blackburn Rovers 1 Sheffield United 3: Harrison Burrows' redemption story as Blades move out of relegation zone

AFTER Sheffield United's previous match against Blackburn Rovers back in May, Chris Wilder spoke in effusive terms about a milestone being achieved.

The feat that his Blades side were striving for in the latest meeting between these Roses rivals on Tuesday night was far, far less grand.

It was incredible to think that less than six months earlier, United's 1-1 draw with Rovers on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season at Bramall Lane saw the hosts register 90 points for the campaign.

In any normal Championship season, it would have been enough to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, as Wilder was rightfully quick to point out.

Ewood Park. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

How times have changed. In the here and now, the second-from-bottom Blades were seeking a landmark three points to hopefully move them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. Hardly an auspicious accomplishment, but needs must.

United did it the hard way after trailing at the break following Yuki Ohashi’s 40th-minute opener.

Much-improved on the restart, they were levelled when home player Axel Henriksson was credited as getting the final touch, with Dibril Soumare in close proximity.

It was the break United needed and there was a redemption story on 70 minutes.

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Eight minutes after entering the fray, substitute Harrison Burrows - who fluffed his penalty chance in United's previous away game at Hull City - was feeling a lot better about himself.

He galloped clear on the left as the visitors attacked and scented a winner. Callum O’Hare, who led the Blades’ second-half recovery, spotted him and Burrows finished with a clinical low drive.

It was a huge moment for Burrows and United, who recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since late March.

Just for good measure, he set up fellow replacement Tyrese Campbell for a late third as United almost doubled their tally of league goals for the season in one half of football.

The plight of Rovers, by contrast, continued as their run without a home win at the start of a season extended to a fifth league match. It’s something that has only previously happened on three other occasions in their history, the last time being in 1996-97.

A chant of ‘Ismael, time to go’ summed up Rovers gloom deep in the second period. The misery wasn’t United’s, for once. There were a welter of boos at the final whistle.

In a game which pitted 22nd against 23rd - and also the division’s lowest scorers together - it did not constitute the biggest surprise that the action lacked quality and was scrappy in the first period.

On a night when you suspected that the breakthrough would be particularly important, it was Rovers who manufactured it.

Gallingly from a United perspective, it came after their two most dangerous moments of the half.

First, Chieo Ogbene slotted in Callum O’Hare, but home keeper Balazs Toth got his angles right to block. From Sam McCallum’s resultant deep corner, Japhet Tanganga stuck out a leg at the far post and Toth tipped over in the nick of time.

And then Rovers scored.

Tom Cannon, restored to the starting line-up, lost out in his duel with Henriksson. Taylor Gardner-Hickman latched onto the loose ball and slotted a perceptive pass into space down the right.

The ball broke for Andri Gudjohnsen. He fizzed a low centre across goal and Dion De Neve’s scuffed shot fell invitingly for Ohashi, who made no mistake for his second goal of the season and first since. August 23 when he netted at Hull.

It was a relieving moment for Ohashi, who had earlier produced a fresh-air shot in front of goal following Henriksson’s centre.

Aside from their two chances in quick succession towards the end of the half, United produced little else to trouble the Rovers’ rearguard, despite the odd flash here and there. There was perspiration, but little inspiration.

In fairness, Rovers hardly threatened too much at the other end either in a low-grade half low on quality in truth.

But the opener was theirs and they had something to hang onto and fight to keep. They did not have to chase the game and could concentrate on being solid and ‘ugly’ and wait for their chance on the counter.

One arrived early on in the second half, but De Neve’s cross couldn’t pick out Ohashi in front of goal.

Soon after, things took a twist, with Henriksson credited as getting the final touch after Soumare latched onto Japhet Tanganga’s powerful header from Sam McCallum’s corner in front of goal.

Soumare soon fired over before Toth grasped Cannon’s low shot. Tempers then frayed at the Blackburn end with Gardner-Hickman and Sydie Peck booked after a kerfuffle.

Stakes were high for both sides, clearly. But the points were United’s, thanks to Burrows and Campbell added the gloss.

Blackburn Rovers: Toth; Miller, Wharton, McLoughlin (Gueye 87); Tronstad; Alebiosu, Henriksson (Hedges 69), Gardner-Hickman (Montgomery 78), De Neve; Ohashi (Kargbo 78), Gudjohnsen (Morishita 69). Substitutes unused: Pears, Pickering, Ribeiro, Forshaw.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee; Ogbene, Peck, Soumare (Riedewald 77), McCallum (Burrows 62), O’Hare (Shackleton 91), Ings (Brooks 62); Cannon (Campbell 61). Substitutes unused: A Davies, Bindon, Barry, Matos.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).