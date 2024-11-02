As Sheffield United prepare to do without Anel Ahmedhodzic at Blackburn Rovers, manager Chris Wilder has warned no one is a "shoo-in" for his starting XI.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bosnian defender has been a crucial part of the core of a side which has established itself amongst the early promotion contenders.

But his suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card of the season – the third Blades player banned for that in as many matches – opens the door to club captain Jack Robinson or Rhys Norrington-Davies to stake their claim for the left-sided centre-back role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concern about the Blades as the nights began to draw in was that a lack of quality beneath the leading players might be costly, but Wilder is keen to have as many players as possible thinking they can hold down a place in his XI and has rotated accordingly.

"Nobody's an absolute shoo-in," he insists. "Players are playing well at the moment, the defensive record is great. We've had a 12-game review and at the top of the pitch we're looking to improve. I think that's pretty obvious.

“But we're going along nicely. Being healthy is really key for us and having everyone available for selection, which we have at the minute.

“I've been delighted with the attitude, the application and the togetherness of everybody. They respect the decisions made and their team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we are going to have a decent season, it's always going to be the group that has that season.

PUSHY: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is keen to make all his players feel a part of what he is trying to do

"Players, when they're left out, they have to support and back the decision and most importantly support and back the players playing in the position they had to vacate. It's really important.

"Everyone wants to play, I want everyone to play. I want difficult decisions to be made.

"No doubt this week there will be changes in terms of the travelling and the quality of the opposition and the way the game is now, the intensity of it. Teams pick up suspensions as we have done and injuries – the game's more physical, more athletic, more dynamic than it's ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand we're going to pick these little bits and pieces up, or just change it round from a physical point of view, to freshen it up and, as well, to keep everyone involved.

"They have to be tuned in. They have to feel part of that group.

"It's not changes for change's sake but we back the group and the players to come into the team when they have to, to come off the bench when they have to, to make an impact.

"Everybody's bang at it. And we have to be on Saturday."

Tom Davies played for the under-21s this week and will do again next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's too early for him to be involved in the (first-team) squad but he gets another chance to stick some more valuable minutes under his belt for the Under-21s on Tuesday (against Hull City at Doncaster Rovers),” said Wilder, who quickly knocked down suggestions Crystal Palace could recall loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in January.