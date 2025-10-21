Chris Wilder has told his Sheffield United players not to take a step backwards after Saturday's overdue milestone.

Many, possibly including the man himself to an extent, were expecting Wilder's return to kick the Blades out of their nought per cent start to the season under Ruben Selles.

They failed to beat Charlton Athletic in Wilder's first game back as manager, but when they won at Oxford United, the expectation was that they would kick on.

Only on Saturday did they follow it up, with a first home win of the season – 1-0 over Watford – to move off the bottom of the Championship. Now the challenge is to follow it up at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

RELIEF: Chris Wilder at the end of the first home win of his third spell as Sheffield United manager (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"I don't want us to take a step back," said Wilder. "I don't want it to be we go to Oxford and win, play Southampton and play pretty well and then not do as much as we should have done against Hull. I don't want that feeling about the group.

"The majority of the Championship are enjoying our position. We have to affect that, which we did on Saturday, and we're going to have to affect it on Tuesday night if we want to keep going and trying to get out of the position we're in."

Wilder believes his players are starting to push one another again, as shown by Saturday’s performance by Sam McCallum at left wing-back and a much-improved display from Harrison Burrows, whose place he has taken in the team, when the latter came off the bench.

"I don't believe that was the case when I first took over," he said of the pair bringing the best out of each other. "Players were feeling sorry for themselves, a little bit disillusioned about what had gone off.

BIG WIN: Callum O'Hare celebrates his goal against Watford (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"For me, we should have got four results out of the first four games.

"(It's been) fine margins, little details. But you've got to do a little bit more. There has to be that from an individual point of view.

"From a team point of view, it's not been good enough. Saturday was by far and away the best team performance of the season against a dangerous and talented side.

"It's got to be the standard. It's got to be the bare minimum, hasn't it?

"We have to set the bar high. We have to make sure that the players strive to reach those good standards that they have shown in the past here and at their previous clubs that's brought them to this club.

"Japh (Tanganga) second half was how he should be. It does take a little bit of time to settle in. Unfortunately, we haven't really got a lot of time.

"From his point of view, from Mark McGuinness's point of view, all the players, (Djibril) Soumare's performance I thought was good.

"Sydie's performance, I believe, was the best of the season as well.

"I thought Andre Brooks was really good on Saturday when he came on.

"Jairo (Riedewald) came on for his first minutes in a Sheffield United shirt. I believe people saw why we brought him into the club – nice and calm and influenced, knows the game. Shacks (Jamie Shackleton) made a good introduction for himself as well coming on.

"We'd like to get better through the season but if we can give that amount of everything in every department, then I believe we can win some games of football.

"One of the things about the Championship, different to the Premier League, you can go on a run. At times last season, we did that. Two or three times we went on seven-, eight-, nine-game winning streaks."

The Blades were having a meeting on Monday morning to assess the extent of Gustavo Hamer's freak training ground medial knee ligament injury, though Wilder said it will not be "long, long term, like Oli Arblaster, nine to 12 months".