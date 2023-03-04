Blackburn v Sheffield United: Roses rivals aim to avoid perils of 'After the Lord Mayor's Show'

SHEFFIELD UNITED step out at Ewood Park on Saturday lunch-time less than 72 hours after their previous match against Tottenham.

No-one will need reminding that the aforesaid game in question was a win - and a famous one at that - but it doesn’t make the next challenge any easier than after a defeat.

Quick turnarounds from Wednesday to Saturday are part of Championship life. What Paul Heckingbottom is wary of, just as much as the physical demands of players negotiating two big games in quick succession, is something less quantifiable.

Promotion-chasing United were understandably in buoyant spirits in the immediate aftermath of their fine FA Cup success over Spurs.

Paul Heckingbottom.

What they must now do is 'park' it, compartmentalise and immediately move onto the next challenge as all successful sides do when they are battling on more than one front.

Heckingbottom, who made eight changes from the line-up who edged past Watford last weekend, said: "That's important. Physically it takes a lot out of you and emotionally.

"It's probably a good thing we have a lot of players who have not exerted that same emotional energy as well. We will be bringing in people who have not suffered that, but we will also have a lot of players out there who have.

"That's not much they can do physically between now and Saturday morning. It's getting that information in and focus to make sure everyone is level again and calm."

United's appointment with Rovers is the first 'leg' of a double-header in league and cup in March, with the Lancastrians also visiting Bramall Lane in a cup quarter-final tie, with the glittering prize of a Wembley date awaiting the winners.

Like the Blades, Blackburn will be aiming to avoid the perils of an 'After the Lord Mayor's Show' occasion after stunning Leicester on Tuesday.

After a dip in the early part of 2023, Rovers are getting their act together again and are back up into the business positions of the table and Heckingbottom is impressed.

He continued: "It's a tough one; we know they have got good attacking players and are a threat and they have won nearly as many games as us in the Championship.

"They were up near the top, everyone wrote them off and said they are finished and they are back fourth again and everyone is talking about them.

“That's the Championship all the time.