Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is dealing with several injury-related issues. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Seven days ago, life was sweet for Sheffield United after a handsome win over Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough, a play-off rival.

Ahead of his latest pre-match press conference before this evening’s trip to Blackpool, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom had to field a question in which the word ‘crisis’ was used.

Events can change fast in the Championship, but the questioning was more to do with United’s seriously-depleted options, with their number of first-team absentees tonight again extending into the double-figure category.

Striker Billy Sharp (second left) is hoping to secure another season at least with Sheffield United Picture: Isaac Parkin Sportimage

Heckingbottom, whose side suffered a chastening 4-1 loss at Coventry City on Sunday – the same margin of victory as theirs against Boro – said: “I wouldn’t say a crisis, it’s part and parcel of football but the injured list is bigger than the fit list. It’s a problem.

“We are looking into why. The lads [medical staff] are doing a little audit from last season, the close season and all the way through to look into the patterns.”

United are looking into relaying a different surface on first-team pitches at their Shirecliffe training ground, with Heckingbottom believing it has been a contributory factor to their injury problems.

He added: “The reasons I am focusing on it is because a lot are little soft-tissue issues, so something is bothering the players. We need to look at everything.”

One senior player who is thankfully fit tonight is talisman captain Billy Sharp, 36, due to speak with the club this week about a new deal. He has also referenced a desire to fight for another contract after that.

Inspiration is not hard to find for Sharp. It arrives in the shape of his ex-Doncaster Rovers team-mate James Coppinger, who played on until he was 40, with age not diminishing his powers.

Heckingbottom said: “I spoke to Bill a long time ago; he’s one of a few players with an option in their contract.

“So that is what the conversation will be about.

“I am confident Bill will be here next year, but I am not making any statements there because nothing is set in stone. We need real clarity on the budget, what we can and cannot spend and go from there.

“Bill is one of a number who have been performing very well and can still help us get to where we want to be, which is the top of this league.”

Last six games: Blackpool LDLWWW; Sheffield United WWLDWL.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne and Wear).