Burnley out to match a club record at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United - opposition focus

MANAGER: Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Getty Images.

The Clarets played their final game of the campaign at Turf Moor on Wednesday night as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

That extended their winless run on home soil to 10 games and left them without a victory at Turf Moor since the end of January.

However, their away form has kept them away from the bottom three as they aim for maximum points against the already-relegated Blades.

INTERIM: Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Getty Images.

“That’s a nice positive because everyone keeps talking about the home form,” said Dyche of his side's form on the road.

“It’s been a very strong season away from home, but joking apart the home form has suffered, partly because of the lack of fans because the fans reward us with support through thick and thin.”

Bad news for Sheffield United could be the return of England goalkeeper Nick Pope who has missed Burnley's last two games as the Clarets conceded seven goals in back-to-back defeats against Leeds United and Liverpool.

“The most positive news is on Popey, I think he’s got a chance,” added Dyche.

“His body has settled down, the knee that’s been troubling him a bit, so we’ll see how he goes over the next couple of days.”

There is uncertainty over the managerial position at Sheffield United for next season with interim manager Paul Heckingbottom in the dugout for the final league game of the campaign.

Dyche insists he focused on his job with Burnley despite talk of a potential exit and he hopes there are more memories to come for him at Turf Moor.

“Unless I’m told by the powers that be, I’m not planning on that [leaving] at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve been asked that many times over my time here, probably since our first promotion I’ve been linked with other places and I’m still here.

“Equally I always say times change in football, it’s very rare you’re in a job for life apart from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger. Life does change but I’m still here and let’s see where the future goes.

“I’ve had lots of highlights at Burnley and let’s hope there’s more to come.”