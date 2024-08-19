SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has preached the importance of patience after his new-look Blades side saw their early-season momentum checked in a fluctuating 2-2 draw with QPR.

The Blades were well set for a second successive win and third in all competitions at the start of 2024-25 after leading 2-0 at the interval.

But visiting Rangers proceeded to dominate the second half and took away a deserved point, despite seeing Jack Colback dismissed for a second caution on 83 minutes.

Wilder, whose side visit Norwich City next weekend, said: “There’s a lot of good things which have been said about us. We’re all willing to accept that.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR at Bramall Lane. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

“But I think there’s got to be a realisation of ‘come on, there’s a lot of new players that have not even trained with us for three or four days’ let alone a pre-season or two to three months.

“I am not saying we need two to three months, but we are going to get better and work out situations. I would still be saying the same things if we’d won 2-1, 3-1 or 3-2.

“Now, it’s good in a way we’ve been knocked back a little bit. We just have to keep calm and working away at it.

“There’s got to be a little bit of leeway here. The only way you can get better is work on the training ground. Physically, I don’t think we are near where we need to be if I am totally honest with the players coming into the building.”

New signings Michael Cooper and Jesurun Sak-Rakyi were named on the bench, with the latter coming on in stoppage time.

Explaining that decision, Wilder added: “Jez couldn't do more than 10 minutes. We had an email from Crystal Palace regarding his last week at work.

“It’s a saga for us but it has been a saga for the boy, more importantly, as we have not been able to get him out and train.

“He was here on Tuesday and did not do anything until Friday afternoon at 4pm when he got registered. If people want him to play 25 minutes or half an hour and he pulls a hamstring, groin or calf or something and is out for six weeks, well done…

“We are getting medical advice from Crystal Palace over the load he has done over the past two weeks since coming back from America (pre-season) and the advice was be very careful.

"I wouldn't even involve him in the game. Coops has travelled up and down and up and down.