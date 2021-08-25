Carabao Cup draw: Sheffield United land Premier League opposition, Leeds United face Fulham trip

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and bench react at full time during the Carabao Cup second round match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: PA

Leeds United must travel to Fulham in the third round, while Burnley - who beat Newcastle United on penalties last night - host Rochdale.

Holders Manchester City will face Wycombe in the third round. Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side.

Runners-up Tottenham, boosted on Wednesday by the news striker Harry Kane is staying at the club, face a trip to Wolves.

Last night, Arsenal cruised to a 6-0 win at West Brom - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick - while Southampton thrashed Newport 8-0.