Carabao Cup draw: Sheffield United land Premier League opposition, Leeds United face Fulham trip

Leeds United must travel to Fulham in the third round, while Burnley - who beat Newcastle United on penalties last night - host Rochdale.
Holders Manchester City will face Wycombe in the third round. Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side.
Runners-up Tottenham, boosted on Wednesday by the news striker Harry Kane is staying at the club, face a trip to Wolves.
Last night, Arsenal cruised to a 6-0 win at West Brom - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick - while Southampton thrashed Newport 8-0.
Carabao Cup third-round draw: QPR v Everton, Preston v Cheltenham, Manchester United v West Ham, Fulham v Leeds, Brentford v Oldham, Watford v Stoke, Chelsea v Aston Villa, Wigan v Sunderland, Norwich v Liverpool, Burnley v Rochdale, Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon, Sheffield United v Southampton, Manchester City v Wycombe, Leicester v Millwall, Wolves v Tottenham, Brighton v Swansea. Ties will be played over the week commencing September 20.