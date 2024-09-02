Championship club Sheffield United cop £8,500 fine from FA following mass melee in Carabao Cup tie against Wrexham

SHEFFIELD UNITED have been fined £8,500 by the Football Association after being charged with failing to control their players in their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Wrexham at Bramall Lane last month.

Opposing players were also involved in a mass melee after Sebastian Revan’s stoppage-time consolation goal in the Welsh outfit's 4-2 loss.

Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 94th minute, with an independent regulatory Commission imposing a four-figure fine on United during a hearing.

Wrexham accepted a standard £2,500 penalty.

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United FC. Picture: Getty.