Championship play-off final: Chris Wilder tells Sheffield United players to be ready to make an impact
With a fully-fit squad to choose from, Wilder has plenty of different combinations he can use in an attacking sense but anyone disappointed not to make the cut for the XI should not switch off.
"Of course," he said, when asked if he knows his team. "We've worked on that.
"But the way modern football is now is about the use of your substitutions. We've always been proactive.
"There's always a go-to if we're chasing the game or needing to change it up or see a game out. That's the modern way.
"Just looking at the last two games, the substitutes have had an impact. I was a little bit critical towards the back end of the season in terms of the impact the substitutes should have made but now they're really making an impact.
"Everyone's had a part to play since the start of the season. I've not wavered from that.
"We're an all-in football club. It's not about you, it's about what happens with the group and the team. The group wins and the group loses. We're in a good place.
"We've won 30 games out of 48 this season, we're a winning football team, we're going for wins.
"We know how to win and that has got to be our focus on Saturday.
"Physically we've got everybody available, which is fantastic news. They're all knocking on the door, all putting their hand up to play.
"Technically we've got a really good group of players. I've got a real good group of players that can produce big moments and keep clean sheets and play on the big stage.
"The mentality has been really consistent.
"I'm enjoying watching the players, I'm liking where they're at at the moment. There's no guarantees of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better."
Saturday's game will be decided on the day, with the winners promoted to the Premier League.