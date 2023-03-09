Latest transfer news regarding Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and other Championship clubs

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Luton Town. Middlesbrough have an away trip to Swansea City.

The pair are both eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are sat in 2nd and 3rd place in the table respectively. Here is a look at the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the duo and from the rest of the Championship...

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough eye same target

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both being linked with a summer move for Barnsley full-back Jordan Williams. According to a report by Football League World, the League One ace is a wanted man ahead of the next transfer window. Norwich City are also said to be keen.

Boro star wanted

According to talkSPORT, Boro striker Chuba Akpom is wanted by Premier League trio Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Everton. The former Arsenal man has been on fire this term for Michael Carrick’s side and has scored 22 goals in all competitions to date.

Hull City target double deal

Hull City are apparently eager to land loanees Karl Darlow and Aaron Connolly on permanent deals, as per Hull Live. The pair are currently on loan from Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Watford starlet on radar of Liverpool

Spanish news outlet Fichajes report that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who was at the World Cup earlier this winter with Senegal. The Hornets are now managed by ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder after Slaven Bilic’s sacking earlier this week.

Blackpool defender coy on future

Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley is out of contract at the end of this season. He has refused to be drawn about his long-term future at Bloomfield Road and has told The Gazette: “I’m just focusing on the rest of the season. That’s my main aim: to keep this club up.”