Championship side part company with manager and ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker after loss to Sheffield United
Lowe, a former striker in his playing days at Sheffield Wednesday, among others, saw his side comprehensively beaten 2-0 in their EFL opener against dominant Sheffield United on Friday evening.
A statement on the North End website, signed off by chairman Peter Ridsdale read: "Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.
"Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.
"Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.
"Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.
"For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team.
"Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week."
