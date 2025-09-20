SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder felt that his side lost their way in a ‘chaotic’ second half as he was afforded a tough homecoming as the Blades season descended to a new low in a late reverse to Charlton Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United lost their sixth successive league game at the start of the season in the process. Only Sheffield Wednesday (2007-08), Peterborough United (2012-13) and Wycombe Wanderers (2020-21) have previously registered that unwanted feat.

Wilder, appointed for a third spell in charge on Monday, saw the Blades also draw a blank on the scoring stakes. They have not scored a league goal since the opening day of the season on August 9 and have netted in the Championship in almost nine-and-a-half hours. Unsurprisingly, they prop up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the 57-year-old – whose side lost 1-0 courtesy of a 90th-minute strike from Isaac Olaofe – candidly acknowledged that he may have under-estimated the problems that United are having following his miaiden match back at the helm.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder before the Sky Bet Championship match against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Wilder, who received a rapturous ovation from Unitedites among a big 30,165 crowd beforehand, said: "It was not the homecoming from a result and performance point of view.

"I thank everybody for the reception we got and I am really disappointed that we’ve not rewarded the fabulous support with a result.

"Maybe I under-estimated the amount of work that we need to do as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was not all negative and there were some bits and pieces on the back of it that were okay, but I just expect a lot more.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (left) as Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"There’s a little bit of a fragility about us at the moment and maybe I shouldn’t have underestimated that and the effect of the last four, five, six games towards us.

"It was chaotic at times, especially in the second period and there was no real control in the game. There’s a young partnership in the middle of the park there and not many Championship experiences and appearances between them.

"It’s a new centre-back partnership (as well).

"One of the things we said at half-time was that a clean sheet was an absolute must for us, with the results we’ve had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal comes in with a catalogue of really poor goals that have been conceded so far. They were poor decisions, really.”