Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday: Friends for life - Henrik Pedersen on 'very close' bonds forged through adversity

FOLLOWING another week which has seen more worrying reports circulate regarding the future of Sheffield Wednesday, the impression has been reinforced that the only wholesome thing in this sorry business is the bond between players, staff and supporters.

Stoically fronting up in every pre and post-match press conference to answer all manner of non-football questions - while his boss is absent - is Henrik Pedersen, who comfortably has the toughest managerial job in English football by a country mile at the minute.

For better and worse, he will remember his time at Hillsborough in years to come. It remains to be seen how things play out - reports earlier this week suggested that the besieged Owls are set to be issued with an winding-up petition over money owed to the HMRC shortly - but Pedersen has certainly made friendships which will last a lifetime. Adversity does that.

Pedersen said: "I think it's general, in life. In difficult times, we come closer together.

"And of course, in this period, we are very close internally at Sheffield Wednesday.

"But you also feel when you come outside the door from Sheffield Wednesday that we are still a family; that there is so much support. It doesn't matter who I'm meeting.

"They (fans and staff) all feel it's a difficult situation and all want the best for the club and all want to support the club.

"And it's amazing when I meet people around in Sheffield or in other cities where there are also Wednesday fans. So, yes, it's very close.

"I get a lot of support (from people across football). And I really appreciate all the support we get. We need it."

While 'boycott' has invariably been the operative word when discussion has turned to home matches of late at Hillsborough - next week's home game versus Middlesbrough might be its most dramatic manifestation yet - games on the road have represented a bit of an interlude in truth.

The games have possessed a 'day out' feel for many supporters, alongside an opportunity to shed further light on the plight of one of English football's venerable institutions to fellow fans in different parts of the country.

Today, a sell-out Wednesdayite contingent will descend upon SE7 - where the black and gold anti Dejphon Chansiri scarves will be prolific in number in the Jimmy Seed Stand.

This week saw another rival manager express sympathy with the Owls' dire off-the-field predicament, with the latest comments arriving from Charlton chief Nathan Jones.

That Wednesday have taken something away from their last three Championship away games is a minor miracle in the circumstances.

Pedersen continued: "Yes, for sure, we've been strong away.

"I also think we were strong against QPR at home; very strong. I think we played against a very, very good team from Coventry in the last game. "So we also go to Charlton with a big courage to go there to do something.