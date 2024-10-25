Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick on blocking out the noise at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough

FOOTBALL management is about not popping the champagne corks when times are good or downing the anti-depressants amid the bad periods.

In that regard, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick and his Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder have been pretty consistent so far this season.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture, there was noise regarding Boro’s form, exacerbated by a poor weekend defeat to Bristol City when Carrick’s side were booed off at the Riverside Stadium after the hosts again showed their propensity to float like butterflies and sting like one.

The scenes which followed the game against Sheffield United were rather more joyous, with some home fans this time indulging in a spot of post-match baiting of former boss Chris Wilder on his first return to Teesside - following a second straight defeat for the Blades.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In terms of the mood music, things soon change very quickly for many modern-day football supporter and the trick for managers is to keep calm and carry on.

Amid some mixed early season form for a Boro side tipped to be among the movers and shakers, Carrick has and after the first bumps in the road this season for United - by way of successive losses at Leeds and Boro - Wilder also will. Wilder, whose side welcome Stoke on Saturday, said: "We walked off the pitch against Luton (on October 5) and everyone's saying nice things about us.

"You try and block it out personally, because you're experienced and because you know what's coming up.

"And now this is just a mini-test for us. Because we'll possibly have gone from one extreme to the other.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. Picture: Getty.

"Do I think we're up here, no. Do I think we're down there? No. So we're somewhere in between. And that's what we've got to try and find on Saturday.

"There's still plenty of work to be done. You can't just chuck players together. Michael can't and he's an outstanding coach.

"We feel we've some depth and coaching in our managerial department and know the game and we've changed the way we've played since last year and to lose 20 and bring in 14 and 15 and promote four kids into it, there's still a load of work.

"We spoke about it on the coach up. We aren't just sat with a cigar on.

"Both teams are well coached and drilled and I'd expect us to recover from this and I'd expect them to win games and have a positive successful season.”

Like Wilder, Carrick is conscious of the fact that the course of a Championship season rarely runs smoothly and it’s about being as best prepared as you can be for when difficulties arrive.

Carrick, whose 100th game in charge of Boro proved a victorious one, said: “You're going to have times like that, especially in this game.

"You can’t expect to come and everything be a fairytale, there's times in a season or in games, especially against teams like this, where it might not go to plan.