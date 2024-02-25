Chris Wilder has no qualms about Sheffield United character but he needs more quality
The Blades remain bottom of the Premier League after a fourth loss in their last five matches, 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolves utterly dominated the first half, which was so fraught that Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza raised hands to each other in an incident which was relatively trivial, but still had video assistant referee Jarred Gillet pondering whether to send one or both off for violent conduct. He decided against.
But Pablo Sarabia's first-half goal was one of only two efforts Wolves had on target all game and the Blades were the better team in the second period without looking like scoring.
Rhian Brewster, under pressure from defender Toti, and James McAtee, in time and thinking space when played through one-on-one, ought to have scored before the break, and Auston Trusty was unable to get on the end of what would have been a far-post tap-in late on.
It allowed their manager to declare: "There's no problems with the team's character and personality.
"You're coming to a team that's just turned over Spurs away from home, turned Chelsea over, should have got something against Man United – really well coached, really well managed, they've got some top players and are confident.
"We're up against it. We're a team that's learning on the job. Our opponents have been building for quite a while.
"We're competitive first half and we were more than competitive second half.
"We haven't got the result but I was looking to my right more than I was looking to my left, my criticism of the team is the big moments, the final moments because we had enough of the play, enough territory, we regained possession in good areas enough and we have to find that quality that they found first half, and found at Tottenham and Chelsea.
"We don't find those moments – or we do but we need to find more of them."
Both managers downplayed the incident between Robinson and Souza.
"That happens at every football club up and down the country about three or four times a year," said Wilder. "Of course you can't condone it and it has to stay at a level.
"We have to be careful that we've got a responsibility to young kids playing but that happens behind closed doors. three or four times at every football club at every level It'll happen at Man City and it'll happen at the bottom of League Two.
"You don't want to see it happen but it does.
"VAR spotted it because they spot everything else. For me you just move on pretty quickly as long as it doesn't step over the line.
"They were told of their responsibilities at half-time and it all got smoothed over."
Opposite number Gary O'Neil added: "It never feels quite right people being sent off for arguing and fighting with their own players but I guess the extremity of the act and the violence will decide. They (the officials) obviously felt it was fine."
