Those who are hostile towards the midfielder when he runs out for Burnley on Saturday will be because of a contract situation which made the Blades feel they had to cash in on their Norway international. Manager Wilder has warned they must try to avoid putting themselves in that uncomfortable position again.

It was Wilder who brought Berge to South Yorkshire in a then-club record £23m move from Genk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was signed to take a club that were halfway towards a ninth-placed Premier League finish when he joined in January 2020 to the next level, but he ended up playing two seasons in the Championship after relegation in 2021.

During Berge's time in the second tier there was constant speculation he would move away but the Blades rebuffed interest in both last season’s transfer windows.

If he was in any way unhappy about it, it did not show in his performances, and the decision to keep Berge and fellow prize asset Iliman Ndiaye in spite of financial problems which are ultimately set to see the club start next season on minus two points was rewarded with promotion.

However, on the eve of this season the Blades decided it made no sense to allow Berge and Ndiaye to enter the final year of their contracts and both were sold, arguably sabotaging their hopes of staying up before they even kicked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was not the players' fault, and Wilder hopes Berge's service is recognised at the weekend.

RETURNING: Sander Berge is expected to be part of the Burnley team at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Saturday

"I've got to say I didn't see at times the criticisms levelled at him by certain supporters," he commented. "He came in a fabulous period for us.

"We tried to get him at the start of the (2019-20) season, we managed to get him in that (January) period and he had a big end of the season, played six (holding midfielder), played eight (box-to-box midfielder), played as one of two sixes.

"I know there's talk they (Paul Heckingbottom's coaching staff) made him into an eight, they didn't. He was an really good all-round midfield player. I remember him scoring against Tottenham here as a high eight.

FAMILIAR FACE: Chris Wilder (right) worked with Sander Berge (centre) during the Norwegian midfielder's first year as a Sheffield United player

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a good player. The situation last summer was disappointing and something from our point of view we can all learn from in terms of allowing that situation to happen.

"I understood why the club had to capitalise and cash in. It's not a great situation when players are allowed to run their contracts down. I didn't like it.

"Hopefully that won't happen going forward.

"(Berge)’s a great kid a popular boy in the changing room. When he was playing in the Championship, at full tilt, (I enjoyed) the way he drove past players and his passing.

ANKLE INJURIES: Sheffield United defenders Jack Robinson (left) and Jayden Bogle (second from left) challenging Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke

"He's a talented boy.

"Do I want him to play well on Saturday? No. Do I want him to get a result on Saturday? No.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope he gets a Sheff United welcome, a little clap at the start maybe – I'm not sure everybody will see it that way – and then it's game on, us against them, our football club against their football club. We have to make it as difficult as possible for him and their players on the pitch and I'm sure that feel, that sweet-spot of our support between positive and not hostile but just edging towards that uncomfortable feeling we try to make other teams feel."

Neither Jack Robinson nor Jayden Bogle will play on Saturday, when a home win will move the Blades a point behind Burnley with five further matches each to play, but the manager is confident both should play again this season. He is less sure about Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbsion and Tom Davies with a balance to strike between risk and reward.

"They're struggling for the weekend so that's a blow for us," said Wilder of defenders Robinson and Bogle.

"It's two influential players in the group, Jack, from a leadership and Jayden's been, I would say, definitely since I've come back to the football club, one of our most outstanding players in the way he's gone about his business in the Premier League so it's disappointing."

Not that is has all been bad news on the injury front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(The) reintroduction onto the grass on Thursday of Daniel Jebbison, that's good news," said Wilder. "Rhian Brewster's returned to training.

"I saw Tom Davies out there as well today. He's back on the grass doing pitch-based stuff.

"Whether the decision to put them in before the end of the season is taken or risked, we'll sit down with the medical department and go through that and try and make sensible decisions."