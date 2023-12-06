IN THEIR hour of need, Sheffield United have called for Chris Wilder.

Ahead of his second coming with the Blades, which begins with a daunting assignment against Liverpool at Bramall Lane this evening, the 56-year-old insists that his boyhood club are getting the best managerial version of him - second time around.Wilder's first spell in charge at United, from May 2016 to March 2021, featured two promotions and a ninth-placed finish in the top-flight.

But his final season proved eminently forgettable and culminated in his departure with the club on the cusp of relegation amid a fair bit of acrimony behind the scenes.

Fences have been mended, most especially with United owner Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Look who’s back: Chris Wilder returned to Sheffield United yesterday to try and rekindle some of the old magic of his first spell at the club when he took them up two divisions to the Premier League. This time he needs to keep them there. (Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian)

Wilder said: “I am more enthusiastic and determined than I have ever been in my life and I think Sheffield United are getting me at my best.

"At times, you have to feel that failure and pain to make you better and I certainly have. I know there’s a hell of a lot of work that’s got to be put in and we’ve got to earn the trust of the players and supporters back."

Wilder takes over a Blades side who prop up the Premier League after just one win in their opening 14 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their troubled campaign hit rock-bottom after Saturday's crushing 5-0 loss at fellow strugglers Burnley, which prompted United to choose to sack Paul Heckingbottom, despite chief executive Stephen Bettis previously stating that he would remain in charge, even in the event of relegation.

A desire to change the narrative of the club's season after two woeful performances against Burnley and Bournemouth prompted a rethink.

Bettis commented: "One of the reasons for Chris’s reappointment is why haven’t got time (to wait). Staying in the Premier League is so important from a financial perspective that we have to do everything we can to achieve that.

"We picked Chris because he can literally come straight back in and hit the ground running and that’s what we need as we haven’t got the luxury of time."

Alan Knill, Matt Prestridge and Keith Andrews have joined Wilder at United, while coach Jack Lester remains at the club.