Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's 'second best result of the season'

Chris Wilder called Sheffield United's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion their second-best result of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not much could top beating Sheffield Wednesday for the first time at Bramall Lane as a manager, but to hold the Baggies without a host of key players in terrible conditions in a game where they were firmly second-best for the first 30 minutes, but Sunday pushed it close for Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm absolutely delighted apart from maybe another result so far this season that's arguably our best result of the season, considering," said Wilder, who was without the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar, the injured Kieffer Moore and Oliver Arblaster, and who lost Campbell to injury.

"At one stage (after Ryan One came on as a substitute) we had six under-22-year-old players on the pitch and we're learning at the top of the division.

"This is a big test for us. West Bromwich Albion are a fabulous club, (with a) great squad of players – I'd say the front four is right up there, Fellows a top player, Mikey Johnston we were after in the summer, experience right the way through with Kyle Bartley. The way they came after us, they were incredibly aggressive on the press, played forward down the sides and put us right on the back foot from the off.

"It was a massive test for us, especially after 20, 25 minutes, especially scoring from a set play – it's a great ball and a fabulous finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm stood on the sideline I saying this will be interesting now, let's see what our team is all about.

ATTACKING THREATS: Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare`and Tyrese Campbell

"They answered all the questions with their performance and even when they (West Brom) scored a fortunate equaliser from their point of view, it was another question to ask.

"We were a little bit naive at times, a little bit gung-ho at times.

"I've got to temper than and teach them a little bit through experience to have more control in the team but what I don't want to take away from them is their ambition, their desire and their personality to try and get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chat in the week was that we could swallow a defeat and everyone would go it was still a great start, and especially after 20 minutes, but I told them I wasn't having any of that."

MAKING HIS POINT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates with the away fans after the final whistle it The Hawthorns

The point keeps the Blades ahead of a Leeds United squad stacked with Premier League quality.

"Leeds are miles ahead of us,” said Wilder, whose side suffered one of their two Championship defeats at Elland Road this season. “We've got our own fight, to improve individually and as a team and trying to pick up points along the way.

“This was a team put together at the start of the season, it's not a team of superstars. We have some really good players, but we've not done it by robbing banks and we're trying to make it better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Campbell, Wilder said: "He's okay, he's just had a bit of a stiff back through the week so I think it's more neural than ligaments or hamstring. It tightened up.