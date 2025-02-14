Sheffield United have fitness doubts ahead of their Championship trip to Luton Town.

January signing Tom Cannon and chief creator Gustavo Hamer are both struggling with problems picked up Wednesday's home win over Middlesbrough.

Cannon is the most expensive signing the Blades have made outside of the Premier League, but is yet to score his first goal for them after four appearances. He came off in midweek with an ankle injury.

"We're giving both him and Gus as much time as possible to get on the bus," said manager Chris Wilder. "We're assessing them again today. "It's a quick turnaround from Wednesday night.

"Tom rolled his ankle in the first five minutes but what I will say is he had to be dragged off at half-time. The medical guys made a decision on that, not Tom.

"He was in a bit of discomfort and pain but these things can settle down pretty quickly. Hopefully they will do."

Hamer lasted 82 minutes, but was struggling in the second half.

"Gus was flagged up pretty early in the game, when he first went down," said Wilder. We're hoping it's not too serious.