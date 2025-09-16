Chris Wilder on the damning Sheffield United statistics he has told his players to put right straight away

Chis Wilder has told his Sheffield United players there are two statistics they need to put right against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Ruben Selles was sacked as manager on Sunday after losing all six of his competitive games, and two aspects of their performances have leapt out at his successor.

"We're bottom of the league in duels, bottom three or four in terms of running stats," Wilder pointed out. "The game doesn't change, the fight the players have to show, and that shows that they're not fighting at the moment and they're not running around.

"People can talk about the reasons why they're not doing that but first and foremost I don't compromise on those aspects of the game and the top guys don't compromise.

"If people think in the Premier League people don't run around and don't tackle and don't compete then they're completely off what football is all about."

Despite what results might say, Wilder believes he has a squad who if motivated and used properly can quickly move up the Championship.

"This is a strong group of players that I believe if led right and given the right processes, getting back to the culture of what has made us a decent side over a number of years.

"We have the players to do everything here, to fight and to grind one out and to play decent football.

DEMANDING: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"This isn't just a game based on a computer. It's a game based on a lot of aspects and through time you learn to build.

"The players have been outstanding over the last couple of days. I don't think that's a manager bounce. I think they genuinely are a talented group that want to do well.