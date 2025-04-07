Chris Wilder on the Sheffield United fans he thinks are a 'disgrace'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hit back at those away fans who booed the team after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Oxford United.

The Blades' six-match winning streak away from home came to an end at the Kassam Stadium, with Burnley taking the leadership of the Championship at the weekend. With six games to play, the Blades are in the second automatic promotion place, a point above Leeds United.

Wilder did not hide his anger at the response of some supporters at full-time.

"Do you know what? I think it's an absolute disgrace," he said having had two nights to sleep on it, "an absolute disgrace to the players who represent the football club and what they’ve done this season.

“I was speaking to my media guy before and he was telling me to stay away from it, but I’ll meet it head on. It's a joke and a disgrace.

"If that's what you think of the players then, when we have the good days, don’t be clapping.

“Go home. Be consistent. If you want to come and wait for us to fail and abuse us, verbally and gesturing with abusive hand signals, give your ticket up to someone who wants to be there. Because there are loads of people who can’t get tickets who’d love the opportunity to back us.

“I understand negativity off the back of a bad performance, and it was. But there’s a line. Be consistent.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Sheffield United players at full-time on Saturday (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"We appreciate the good support and we'll need it on Tuesday night to lift the players.

“You can analyse it and we’re disappointed. We all wear our hearts on our sleeves and we're giving everything for the football club, to get to 85 points with six games to go. if it was happening every other week or was the group I inherited last year who turned it in and were miles off it, then I'd get it.

“But not this group. Not this group. Don't do it to them, don't do it to me.

"That's how it is.

ANGRY: Chris Wilder acknowledges the travelling supporters at Oxford United (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"It'll bring us tighter together and I'm sure you'll see a reaction in the players’ performance. The week before (at home to Coventry City) was outstanding and we were just off it.”

The Blades are at home to Millwall on Tuesday.