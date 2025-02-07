Chris Wilder on welcome Championship fixture 'break' for Sheffield United plus a positive update regarding ex-player John Fleck

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder says he is happy for his side to get a fixture break for once after the Blades’ Championship home game with Bristol City was brought forward a day to Tuesday, March 11.

The latest TV fixtures for March have been announced with United’s match with the Robins, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, to now be played 24 hours earlier.

It will provide an extra day’s preparation for the Steel City derby at Hillsborough on Sunday, March 16.

The news has been welcomed by Wilder, who recently called for his club to receive “parity” with their promotion rivals after been handed a number of tough turnarounds in the Championship schedule.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

It includes last month when they were back in action on Friday, January 24, at home to Hull City after a long trip to Swansea City on the Tuesday (21st).

Wilder’s commens come after Leeds United saw heir long trip to Portsmouth put back to a noon kick-off on Sunday, March 9, with Leeds then back in action at home to Millwall on March 12 before a short turnaround to their Saturda fixture at QPR (March 15).

Wilder, whose side host Portsmouth on Saturday, said: “We are always looking for those little bits that might help.

"But ultimately, that is way down the line. I have talked about the players attacking every game with everything we have got, with no short-cuts and everything has got to be put into the game against Portsmouth.

Sheffield, England, 29th April 2023. John Fleck of Sheffield Utd celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"It’s the same three points at it is against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and Leeds on the following Monday or whether it is Sheffield Wednesday as well.

"We have to be 100 per cent committed and total focused to getting that result on Saturday.

"But we did talk about how tough it has been and the disadvantage that we have (been) given, which is there to be seen.”

Meanwhie, Wilder says that former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is on the mend after being taken to hospital as a precaution after falling ill on the pitch before his current club Chesterfield’s League Two game with Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night.

Former Scotland international Fleck, 33, was seen being stretchered off surrounded by emergency services staff some 30 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes.

Wilder said: "Texts were coming over last night. I spoke to our doctor who spoke to the Chesterfield doctor and his agent and his family. He is okay, thankfully and he is back home and recovering.”