Chris Wilder praises rampant Sheffield United – but he enjoyed their suffering too

Chris Wilder enjoyed Sheffield United at their rampant best against Coventry City, but also took great satisfaction from seeing them get through the only difficult period of their 3-1 win.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades kicked off the Championship weekend by going back to the top of the table with a comprehensive victory over Frank Lampard's in-form side.

Gustavo Hamer started the ball rolling with a brilliant free-kick, followed by Tyrese Campbell's 10th goal of the season – the first time he has hit double figures in a senior campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was more than half-an-hour of football between that and the Rhian Brewster goal, his first at Bramall Lane since January 2022, which effectively decided the game.

"It was a good night for us, we can't get away from that," said Wilder.

"It was a good performance. I thought it was a game of high-quality, very technical. The bit inbetween was give and take.

"The goals will be talked about and quite rightly so."

But he also valued the first 17 minutes of the second half, when Coventry had their only really spell of the game where they threatened to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIG WIN: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"From our point of view the period just after half-time in a way was a good one because we weren't embarrassed to understand the game as it is and know that Coventry would have to come out, take risks and be more expansive to try and get back in the game because that what you have to try and do," said Wilder.

"We saw that period out knowing we've got some good players at the top of the pitch to counter and be clinical.

"I thought our third goal was an outstanding team goal to get it up to Ben (Brereton Diaz) and the way he manipulated the ball and the weight of the to pass for Rhian for him to step and finish it the way he did in front of the Kop was a great experience for Rhian.

"It was a great moment for Rhian and them for me for 10 or 15 minutes we were really rampant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONFIDENCE BOOST: Rhian Brewster scores for the second game running (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Brewster's goal was his second in as many games either side of the international break.

Coventry manager Frank Lampard preferred to praise the Blades rather than criticise his own players.

"We started pretty well against a good team, moved it well, showed some confidence in how we want to play," he said.

"There were not too many chances but football can be won and lost in critical moments, a quality free-kick and they were more clinical in our box than we were in theirs.

"They defended their box pretty well, us less so at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the middle bit of the game was pretty even and we had a lot of possession but we were not as hurtful to them as they were to us.

"They attack quickly, they've got good players, they're strong and fast as they attack.

"We have our way of playing but we lacked their cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

"Sometimes you have to credit the opposition, that's why they're top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can come here and lose in this league – many teams will – it won't define our season but I'm certainly not overly disappointed with big parts of our performance or the application and how we approached the game.